Stock Exchanges Lost $ 700 Million Bitcoin In A Week

This week, a decline of hundreds of millions of dollars was observed in the amount of Bitcoin held on cryptocurrency exchanges. As the stock market’s Bitcoin reserves shrank, some industry leaders interpreted this as a bullish development.

Data shared by Glassnode showed a decrease of tens of thousands of btc in the amount of bitcoin held in exchanges. While the exchanges were hosting more than 2 million 400 thousand bitcoins until a few days ago, this number decreased to under 2 million 350 thousand on December 10.

700 million dollars output in a week

According to CoinGecko data, the bitcoin price fell more than 7% on a weekly basis. Crypto money exchanges lost $ 700 million worth of btc in the same period. According to CryptoQuant data, around 40 thousand bitcoins were issued from exchanges in just one day.

After the decline in 2018, the amount of bitcoin sent to the exchanges started to increase. This number, which increased for a few months, rose to 3 million in February 2020.

The exchanges’ bitcoin reserves have shrunk by more than 20% since February. Exchanges, which hosted 3 million bitcoins in February 2020, are holding 2.3 million bitcoins today. Such a low number was last recorded in January 2018.

How did the experts interpret this situation?

Danny Scott, CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange CoinCorner, positively commented on the shrinkage in stock market reserves. “There is a liquidity crisis before our eyes.” Scott explained that people are starting to switch to HODL mode.

Glassnode CTO Rafael Schultze-Kraft is one of those who commented on this development positively. Speaking to Decrypt last week, Schultze-Kraft said, similar to Scott, that this could create a supply crisis and people may now start investing long-term.



