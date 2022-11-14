Sting Announces My Songs UK Tour Dates in 2023

He will play five concerts next summer.

Sting has announced new dates for his “My Songs” world tour in the UK — see the full details below and buy tickets here.

The singer will begin his performance on June 24 in Bedford as part of a series of concerts in Bedford Park, and then will play concerts in Scarborough, Cardiff and Halifax, and will also perform at the Lytham Festival on June 30.

Other participants of the Lytham Festival, which will take place from June 28 to July 2 in Lancashire, will be Jamiroquai, George Ezra and Shaw as part of a joint tour of Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe in the UK and Ireland.

Tickets for Sting’s new UK concerts will go on sale at 9am GMT on Friday, November 18. The full list of dates is below and ticket purchase is here.

JUNE 2023

24 – Bedford, concerts in Bedford Park

25 – Scarborough, Open-air Theatre.

30 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival

JULY 2023

2 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

4 – Halifax, Hall of Plays

Earlier this year, Sting sold all of his songs to Universal Music Publishing Group in a deal that was rumored to be worth more than $250 million (£184 million).

The agreement applies to all of Sting’s solo songs, including “Shape Of My Heart”, “Fields Of Gold” and “Englishman In New York”. The deal also covers songs written by Sting for The Police, such as “Roxanne”, “Every Breath You Take” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic”.

“I’m glad that Jody (Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group) and the team are curating and managing my song catalog,” Sting said.

“It is absolutely necessary for me that my entire career has a home where it is appreciated and respected — not only to communicate with long-time fans in a new way, but also to present my songs to a new audience, musicians and generations.”

Elsewhere, the former Police frontman said he doesn’t think “any adult male can be in a band” because it’s a “gang of teenagers.” He said: “You have to obey the rules and the gestalt of the group. As much as I love The Stones and AC/DC, it’s hard to see the growth of their music. For me, the band was just a vehicle for songs, not the other way around.”