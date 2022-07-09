Still Together 90-Day-Old Grooms who were closest to Parting

Many couples in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise have faced their share of relationship problems, including adapting to a new culture, communication difficulties and discussing a possible divorce, but not all couples have broken up. 90DF is well known for showing unstable relationships and unpleasant storylines. Although many fans doubt the authenticity of these recurring plots, the scenes behind the scenes often allow fans to easily decide what is true and what is not.

Some couples, like Nikki from 90 Day Fiancé and Mark Shoemaker, seemed too different. Between their almost 40-year age difference, Mark’s tendency to treat Nikki like a child and his constant need to compare her to his first wife (who was also from the Philippines), viewers were sure that “creepy” Mark and his partner were doomed as a duo. In the end, their assumptions turned out to be correct, as the couple announced their divorce in early 2022.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefu were another couple that fans were sure wouldn’t last long. Although the couple spent five years together and Nicole traveled to Morocco several times, their relationship never made it to America. However, there are a few couples who are still together despite the endless challenges they have faced.

Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu

Thanks to their mutual love for bees, the two quickly fell in love with each other on social media. When Anna-Marie Campisi from the 90-day groom visited Turkey, Mursel Mistanoglu proposed and they applied for a K-1 visa. Unfortunately, moving to the USA and Anna’s close-knit family were not as successful as they had hoped. In fact, Anna canceled the wedding because her son disliked Mursel very much, and he flew back to Turkey. Fortunately, they realized that their love is worth the struggle. and Mursel flew back to the US before his visa expired. The couple has been married for about three years. and recently welcomed a boy, Gokhan John.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith

Tiffany Franco first appeared in the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way” together with Ronald Smith, whom she met while on vacation in South Africa. The stormy couple got married quickly, and Tiffany from The Other Way found out that she was pregnant with their first child. She decided to return to America and apply for a spousal visa. However, in their last appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In season 6, the couple had relationship problems. Ronald turned out to be irresponsible and controlling, while Tiffany did not feel that Ronald cared about her problems. At the end of 2021, the couple broke up, and Ronald found a new girlfriend. Despite their chaotic storyline, they announced their reunion in April 2022 and are working on their relationship.

Russ and Paola Mayfield

Paola Mayfield had a hard time adjusting to small-town life in Oklahoma. In addition to feeling the scrutiny from her in-laws while they were living together, she missed the hustle and bustle of her home country, Colombia. Throughout the relationship of Paola and Russ Mayfield, they faced many problems. Paola wanted to move to Miami and build a modeling career, which she did while Russ stayed in Oklahoma. In August 2021, rumors were sparked by cryptic social media posts, as well as Paola’s disgust of the 90-day-old groom for posing for photos with her husband. However, it seems that the couple is working on their relationship and is even considering adoption to expand their family.

After all, there is no perfect relationship, and every couple has to face difficulties. Nevertheless, the couples presented here prove that overcoming difficulties can be as simple as finding new ways to work together and leaving the past where it should be. While it’s sad that some franchise relationships don’t go any further, fans of 90 Day Fiancé want to see who can stand the test of time in the future.