STF overturns law on SP antennas and gives hope for 5G

Hope emerges from the Judiciary for voice and mobile broadband services in the economic capital of Brazil and, consequently, in other municipalities in the country. The Supreme Federal Court (STF) considered the São Paulo municipal law that governed the installation of services to be unconstitutional. antennas, essential for the coverage and operation of mobile telephony.

The First Panel of the Court considered that the municipality of São Paulo invaded the Union’s exclusive competence to legislate on telecommunications. The action judged by the STF was initiated in 2016 by the Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers (TelComp).

The recent decision follows that of May, in which the STF Plenary, unanimously, had already dismissed the São Paulo State Antenna Law as unconstitutional, for the same reason.

Despite still admitting an appeal, the First Panel’s decision also forms jurisprudence, providing guidance to the Judiciary regarding laws in other municipalities on the same topic.

The São Paulo municipal law 13.756, from 2004, which fell with the decision of the STF, is very outdated. And like her, there are others in several municipalities that have also lagged.

They were made in times when connectivity was not as developed and necessary as today. At the beginning of the century, antennas were thought of as towers. Law 13.756 / 2004 even demanded land with “Habite-se”. This is totally unnecessary and inconvenient from the technological point of view of current equipment.

Since then, the use of connectivity has increased a lot, while the antennas have decreased and become much smaller. The evolution of the antennas was to reduce the size of the equipment while increasing the speed and the volume of data in the transmission.

Current antennas are small devices that do not require digging holes or placing building works, just fixing them in a location, which can be the top or the facade of buildings, for example.

There are antennas the size of a modem or a shoe box

If, on the one hand, the antennas have decreased in size, on the other, with the technological development of the 5G, they will need to be more numerous. For 5G, more antennas are needed because they will have a smaller coverage area. They are smaller devices with higher data transmission speed.

And some municipal laws block facilities. In the municipality of São Paulo, there are more than 1,000 antenna license applications pending authorization. In the South Zone alone, there are 500 of them in the queue.



