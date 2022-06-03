Stevie Nicks said Kristin McVie left the rest of the band “in the dust” when she returned

In 1998, Fleetwood Mac vocalist and keyboardist Kristin McVie left the band. Decades on the road, coupled with a growing fear of flying, led her to a seemingly permanent retirement. However, sixteen years later, she decided to return to the band. Bandmate Stevie Nicks warned McVie about how difficult the tour was. However, as soon as she returned, Nix explained that McVie was in such good shape that she left the others in the dust.

Kristin McVie has decided to return to Fleetwood Mac after a long break.

McVie moved into a mansion in England when she retired. Although she liked to renovate the house and cook, she was bored with a quiet life.

“It got so boring,” she told the New Yorker. “You couldn’t walk down the road without meeting two people connected to each other. I missed the songs. And I missed the audience.”

“We made an agreement that we would never accept being treated as second-class people in the music business. When we entered the room, none of the group of super-rock stars looked through us. And they never did.”

Nyx explained that she was stunned when McVie told her he wanted to come back.

“She called last year, right before we went to Europe to play the last leg of last year’s tour, and said, ‘How would you feel if I returned to the band?’ I’m like, “Are you serious?” Because I never would have thought she would do it,” Nicks told CBS News in 2014. “I really believed her from the very beginning. And 16 years slowly flew by. And there has never been a phone call with the words: “I’m thinking about it.”

Stevie Nicks says Kristin McVie is back in great shape

Nyx was glad that her friend had returned to the band, but warned her that long tours and long concerts were tiring.

“Stevie told me I had to get in shape because the road was exhausting,” McVie said, “and I said, ‘Stevie, you have to remember that I was in the band before you. I know how hard the road is.”

However, McVie eventually worked with the coach. Nix explained that McVie was in such good shape that she could run around the rest of the group.

“She really came to watch us play. She hired a coach. And now she’s stronger than any of us,” Nix said. “She has been training well since then. I’ve never had a coach in my life. So she kind of left us in the dust. [laughs] So she’s very, very strong. And she’s ready to go. So she immediately returned to the band, as if she had never left.”

Stevie Nicks Said Christine McVie Makes Fleetwood Mac More Carefree

McVie has fit into the group so seamlessly that Nicks can hardly believe she ever left.

“I look around and think: “I don’t think she ever left.” I think it was a dream, a bad dream that wasn’t true. And she really never disappeared. She’s actually been here the whole time,” or we’re gone,” Nicks said. “And this is the Twilight Zone.”

She added that her presence adds a lot to the dynamics of the group.

“She brings the funny. And funny is very, very important,” explained Nix. “And that’s what’s really important to me, besides her beautiful songs and her wonderful presence, the fact that she’s such a comedic actress and she just makes us all laugh, for me the most valuable part of it all. What you really notice is how much you missed it. Without her, it was a much more serious group. It’s much easier with her. So it gets easier right here.”