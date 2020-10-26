Steven Knight reveals which characters he wants to survive

Peaky Blinders is an English historical drama television series created by Steven Knight and broadcast on the BBC channel. The series stars Cillian Murphy and focuses on a gangster family from Birmingham during the 1920s and the rise of their boss, Thomas Shelby.

The creators of the series were based on the Peaky Blinders, a criminal gang that existed in the city of Birmingham in the mid-twentieth century and was characterized by sewing razor blades on their caps.

Steven Knight revealed that the four Peaky Blinders characters he regrets killing are Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen), Barney Thompson (Cosmo Jarvis), Malacki Byrne (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Major Campbell (Sam Neill).

After revealing that he wished he had kept Aberama Gold (Aiden Gillan) alive, Steven Knight shared the other three characters that he wished they hadn’t received the ax so early.

Peaky Blinders, produced by the BBC, has achieved tremendous success in recent years. The viewers are more and more and, after the end of the fifth season, they wait for the launch of the sixth.

When the Peaky Blinders season 6 premiere will take place. It is one of the great doubts that fans have. So far, the only official voice that has been heard is that of director Anthony Byrne who promised fans to begin filming in early 2021.



