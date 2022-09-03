Steve Young clarifies his thoughts on the situation with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance

When the 2022 NFL season begins, the San Francisco Fort Niners quarterback room will be very similar to last year’s.

However, they will field a new starting quarterback. After the third-overall draft of Trey Lance, the 49ers gave Jimmy Garoppolo last year to prove he’s a guy.

Well, leading the team to the NFC title game wasn’t enough. Now it’s Lance’s turn to show that he’s the future of the franchise.

Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young knows what it’s like, and he has a few thoughts about the situation. “I’ve got my fingers crossed,” Young said in a recent interview. “That’s cool. These are hairy things.”

Here’s what he said via Mercury News:

“That’s what I would say to Trey,” Young told Inman. “It doesn’t matter. Work is work. You have to do it. If you don’t, you will have to pay the price.”

“In a way, Jimmy’s presence pushes you towards the fire, which can be productive,” Young told Inman, trying to characterize a possibly leaking glass as half full. “It depends on how he perceives. He seems to perceive productively, and this can be seen as positive.”

Young and the rest of the football world will just have to wait and see how the situation develops.