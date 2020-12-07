Steve Wozniak enters the cryptocurrency business

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak gave the start of the new cryptocurrency. Here are the details on WOZX.

Steve Wozniak, one of the co-founders of Apple and one of the names that designed computers that changed the world, gave the start of a new cryptocurrency. Wozniak named the new cryptocurrency WOZX.

It is an indisputable fact that crypto coins have started to become a trend recently. The effect of the global crisis, which probably started with the coronavirus process, is huge.

There are many cryptocurrencies currently in use around the world. In our country, the most well-known crypto currency is still Bitcoin.

The man who changed the world got into the crypto money business here is WOZX

Let’s get to the new crypto currency that Wozniak started. Currently, WOZX can only be purchased on the HBTC exchange. If everything goes well, WOZX sales will start next week via Bithumb Global.

Even if you enter the HBTC exchange, it is currently not possible to buy WOZX directly. First, you can buy Tether or USDT and then use it to buy WOZX.

Also, if you have USDT accounts on other exchanges, you can buy WOZX by moving them on HBTC. Currently, the WOZX token is around $ 1.1. Probably with the early interest, the price of the token will increase a little more. WOZX can be advantageous to trade for a short time.



