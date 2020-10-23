Steve will not be so ‘excited’ in the victory pose anymore

The Super Smash Bros. 9.0.1 patch. Ultimate, released this past Wednesday, the 21st, removed the controversial victory pose from Minecraft fighter Steve, updating his animation so as not to leave controversial details on display.

Since his arrival at the game, on October 13, Steve filled the social networks scare the players and being used in countless memes, due to his excitement after winning a fight in Smash Bros. Ultimate. In the scene, the fighter appears eating a pixelated steak and, after taking a few bites, he holds the rest of the meat in a very suggestive region of the body, implying something else.

With the update, the Minecraft character continues to feed during his animation, but, after taking the bites, he has nothing left in his hands, avoiding the possible bad taste jokes and insinuations related to the combatant that have emerged in recent days

The latest update of Smash Bros. Ultimate also solved some problems of bugs and movement of the new fighters who arrived at the game via DLC.



