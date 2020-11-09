Steve Schirripa gave good news from the premiere date

We know that everyone is very interested in knowing more about the premiere date of Blue Bloods season 11. Most of the series on CBS at this point have some kind of sense of when they will return and here we are ultimately left waiting a little longer.

Rest assured, however, that in the midst of this long wait, the cast and crew continue to film, and there is a sense of optimism that the news could arrive in no time.

For evidence of that, just see what Steve Schirripa (Anthony) had to say on Twitter below! You can see some behind-the-scenes footage of the cast working on some exterior scenes, also with a proclamation that Blue Bloods will be returning to the network “soon.”

Of course, we are well aware of the fact that “soon” can mean many different things. No member of the Blue Bloods cast is in control of when the series will return to air, but our hope is that we can experience new episodes before the end of the new year.

If it’s not December, we’re sure a January release of Blue Boods is possible … we just don’t want to be forced to wait that long.

However, the most important thing remains the safety of the cast and crew. We are happy to wait as long as it takes to make sure everyone can continue to produce episodes with their health in mind. Let’s be excited knowing full well that they are coming and that without delays, as in other series, we can have Blue Bood Season 11 soon.



