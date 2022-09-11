Steve Sarkisian reports on the injury of defender Quinn Ewers

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian commented on the situation with Quinn Ewers after Saturday’s loss to Alabama.

The starting quarterback suffered a sprain of the collarbone. He will have to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Ewers was out of the game in the first quarter of today’s duel after he received a strong blow from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner. In the second half, he returned to the sideline in street clothes and with seat belts on his non-throwing shoulder.

Evers had 134 yards passing on 9/12 before he was injured late in the game. He was replaced by the starting player of 2021 Hudson Card until the end of the game. Card got his own injury, but fought to the end.

Texas almost got very upset about the No. 1 team in the country, but eventually lost by a score of 20-19 due to the winning shot from the game for the Crimson Tide.