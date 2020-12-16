Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville had a bad accident

During the filming of the fourth Jackass movie, actors Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville had a terrible accident.

Jackass stars Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville have been hospitalized two days after filming Jackass 4.

20 years after the series’ release, the team has come together to begin production on the fourth film, with two of its stars ending up in the hospital two days after filming.

Bam Margera, also a member of Jackass, posted a video on her website revealing that filming had stopped two days after Knoxville and Steve-o’s injuries.

The video explains that the couple were trying to jump onto a moving treadmill while carrying musical instruments.

“On the second day of filming Jackass and Steve-O and Knoxville are already hospitalized jumping on a treadmill at full speed with band equipment,” Margera says in the video, speaking from a hospital waiting room. Then add: “F * ckin ‘tubas”.

Jackass 4 is already being filmed

News of a fourth Jackass movie was confirmed in late 2019, revealing that the release date was set for March 5, 2021.

In 2016, the NME outlet interviewed Jackass star Steve-O where he spoke about his hopes for a reunion for the franchise.

“I think the odds of a fourth Jackass movie are pretty much non-existent,” he said at the time.

“The chances of us coming together for an unrelated project are much greater and I know that Johnny Knoxville and I are working on separate films that will allow us to do all the stunts and antics that we are known for in a script,” he said.

“Both films have a Jackie Chan approach, which is a story loaded with all kinds of physical stunts. We’re in a race over who can get our movie out first, “Steve-O joked.



