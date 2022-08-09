Steve Martin gave a funny answer when asked How long he and would like to continue doing only building murders on Hulu

Only “Murder in the Building” stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez seem to be getting ready for the press for the second season of their popular comedy show. The season premiered on June 28, 2022 on Hulu, and funny episodes were released weekly. The trio can’t get any more pleasure from working together, and even better, they don’t seem to want to stop anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actors were asked how long they would like to work on the Hulu crime comedy. Martin Short and Selena Gomez were still modest about their time on the show, and Martin Short replied:

I do [seasons] one by one. [It depends on] how you feel.

Diversity

Good news? However, Steve Martin has willingly expressed interest in staying for many more seasons. The actor/producer cheerfully replied:

While I’m on a walker. That’s how long I’d like to do [the show].

Diversity

Beware of spoilers! For those who have seen this season of “Only Murders in the Building,” this may be a reference to the episode in which Steve Martin’s character, actor Charles Savage, is asked to reprise his starring role in the television revival of his show “Brazzos.” He is awkwardly asked to play a character in a wheelchair.

While Steve Martin is definitely joking and possibly getting attached to details from the new season, reviews of the second season already show that viewers can’t wait to see more, and OMITB has already been renewed for season 3. So this trio will go one step closer to being a walker!

As in the first season, this season you will find a new exciting mystery to solve for our beloved trio, and new guest stars, including Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer. This season also welcomes the return of first season guest stars Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane.

The new season of “Only Murders in the Building” was long-awaited, especially considering that the series received 17 Emmy Award nominations for its first season, including for “Outstanding Comedy Series” and Best Actor in a Comedy nominations for Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show has also already set a Hulu record as the most watched comedy on the streaming platform. I have a vague suspicion that these audience figures may be attributed to me, since I can’t stop watching this show.

If I know something, I’ll watch this cast until they end up in a walker or wheelchair, as long as they all keep making us all laugh every week. New episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” are already available for viewing to Hulu subscribers and are released every Tuesday. Before you watch the second season, don’t forget to check out our review of the first season of “Only Murders” to find out the details that you may have missed.