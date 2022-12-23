Steve Lacy Shares His Love For Paramore and Weezer

Steve Lacy has shared some of his early influences including Paramore, Weezer, Vampire Weekend, Mac DeMarco and Dirty Projectors.

The singer, who released his second solo album “Gemini Rights” this year and hit the top of the US charts with the viral song “Bad Habit”, spoke in a new interview about some of his unexpected influences.

Speaking to The Guardian, Lacy was asked about some of his major influences on rock and indie.

“When I was growing up playing Guitar Hero, I got to know a lot of rock and guitar music,” he said. “When I got older, I was raised by artists like Paramore. Mac DeMarco, Dirty Projectors, Vampire Weekend. Even [the] Weezer song “Undone” is one of my favorite songs.”

Expanding on his love for Paramore and Weezer, Lacy said, “Hayley [Williams’] voice and melodies are just crazy because she takes rock and makes it soulful.

“I like the wit and humor in Weezer. The dissonance of the “Undone” chord sequence is really just weird. It was very important for me to have something like this in my musical journey to say, “Oh wow, you can make this sound fun and cool.”

He continued: “When I compose music, I take a piece of everything I like — I take certain melodic techniques from the Prince, but I will play as if someone else is imitating the Prince, as if Jimi Hendrix was trying to be a prince. But I like to mix different approaches together. This happens naturally. I never do all this on purpose. It’s just inside of me.”

Earlier this month, Lacy brought his “Gemini Rights” tour to London for a sold-out show at the Roundhouse.

Reviewing the speech, NME wrote: “Part of Lacey’s broad appeal lies in his laid-back approach: when a wall of screams greets his sleeping hit “N Side,” he laughs and briefly makes a heart sign in appreciation.

“His stage setup also reflects this nature in its simplicity: while there are a few Tron Legacy—style visuals, the show is mostly based on the general feeling that he and his backing band are a gang of buddies celebrating Lacey’s current dominance.”.

In Australia, however, the rush to the front of the stage of Lacy’s Melbourne Arena show after the doors opened was described as a “crush” and prompted the venue to reconsider its entry procedures.