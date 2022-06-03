Steve Jones Says He’d Rather Listen To Dan’s Styles Than The Sex Pistols

In several recent interviews, Steve Jones has revealed that he is no longer a fan of his music with the Sex Pistols. He would rather listen to bands like Steely Dan. It’s perfectly normal for a musician or artist to fall out of love with their tunes, but that doesn’t mean Jones doesn’t love what the Sex Pistols have done in their short lives.

Steve Jones | Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

Steve Jones said he liked the Sex Pistols in 2017.

In 2017, 40 years after the Sex Pistols released Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, Jones told Rolling Stone magazine about his new book Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

He explained that the punk band’s only album is a bit “weird” considering the circumstances in which they recorded it. The band barely mastered their instruments when they recorded Never Mind the Bollocks, but they composed these extraordinary songs.

“It’s an album that was so weird for these 19-20-year-olds to make the structure of the songs,” Jones said. “It’s just one of the classic albums, if you will. I’m not pumping myself up. But this is a strange record.

“We didn’t think: “We need to write a hit for a record company.” There was nothing like that. But there are a lot of catchy moments in some songs. I don’t know. It’s just a very strange album. When I listen to her, I like her.

“I like the way it sounds. The culmination of my career in the Sex Pistols was the recording of an album. That was when I had the most fun and could be the most creative.

“And Chris Thomas allowed me to be creative, and Bill Price to squeeze the most out of me, because literally I only played for a year. And I don’t know. It’s quite unusual that this happened.”

Jones told Forbes that the album is “one of those little time capsules of a certain point in time. It was a bit of magic in a short time.

“Everything came together, and it was one of those things that I think just had to be, and then we broke up. But that legacy of the album is still strong. It’s crazy.”