Steve Jobs will have a statue in the ‘Garden of Heroes’

Steve Jobs will be one of the honorees at the National Garden of American Heroes. Thus, the co-founder of Apple will have a statue alongside hundreds of other notable figures in American and world history.

Conceived by American President Donald Trump, the project was announced last Monday (18th). According to the executive order, the construction of the space is intended to honor the “legends of the US past”.

In the decree, Trump cites the characteristics that placed the figures in the Garden of Heroes. Although not restricted to just American citizens, he says the honorees reflect the “incredible splendor of the timeless exceptionalism” of the country.

“Each individual was chosen for embodying the American spirit of boldness and challenge, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love. Surprising the world by the strength of their example, each of them contributed in an indispensable way to America’s noble history ”, quotes the note published on the White House website.

In addition to Steve Jobs, the extensive list of personalities includes Walt Disney, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, Albert Einstein and Martin Luther King Jr. Several former US presidents will also have statues in the Garden of Heroes.