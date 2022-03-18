Steve Jobs’ NFT Auction Disputed Over Suspected Fraud

NFT: The auction of the resume of a young Steve Jobs, who was looking for a job at developer Atari in 1973 in any technology sector, ended with much controversy. Sold in both the physical version and as an NFT, the item ended up fetching $130,614.

That’s still a lot of money, but the object has been auctioned before for higher prices — first in 2018, for tens of thousands of dollars more, and then in 2021, for twice the price.

Auction house RR Auction expected bids to hover around $300,000. However, there is an explanation for the lack of interest in the item: a complaint made in the last moments of the sale questioned the authenticity of the curriculum.

“I don’t know Rick, it looks fake”

RR Auction added text to the auction page warning that it “received information” that does not allow it to “definitely consider” that this is Jobs’ resume to join Atari.

The problem would be in the chronological order of events: Jobs would have worked as a part-time repair assistant in the physics lab at Reed College, a college he dropped out of shortly thereafter, during 1973. That kind of experience is important for the job he was seeking and , therefore, should be included in the field of previous works.