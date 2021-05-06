Steve Jobs Called Social Network ‘Facebook’ in Internal Email

Steve Jobs: There are many disputes between Facebook and Apple, and this is a conflict that has been going on for a long time. An example is what reveals an email exchanged in 2011 between Steve Jobs, co-founder of the Apple company, and Scott Forstall, head of the iOS industry at the time. In it, the executive called the social network “Fecebook” amid disagreements over the landing of Mark Zuckerberg’s app on iPads, launched a year earlier.

According to CNBC, while Mark wanted to keep all the features to guarantee the experience he considered ideal for users, Forstall had informed that this could not happen, preventing, for example, the execution of apps within the app. “Not surprisingly, [Zuckerberg] was not happy about it,” reported Jobs and Phil Schiller, the company’s former Marketing leader.

Trying to get around the situation, Mark then started to negotiate, making some concessions and requirements, such as creating his own browser inside Facebook and allowing users access to additional solutions in their timelines, blocked until then.

In addition, he suggested that the public be redirected to the App Store when they wanted a solution or even Safari, a measure that, supposedly, would benefit both companies.

Steve Jobs did not ignore the requests, but did not fail to express his distaste for the case: “I agree. If we eliminate the execution of third-party apps proposed by ‘Fecebook’, it seems fair.” Even without knowing this detail, which may have been a typo, of course, Zuckerberg was not thrilled with the counter proposal.

Fire in the “appinho”

Reports from three days after that chat show that Apple did not want to link Facebook links to Safari. Schiller explained why: “I don’t see why to do this. All of these applications will not be native, they will not have a relationship or license with us, we will not review them, they will not use our APIs or tools, they will not use our stores, etc.”

Finally, when the social network app was launched for iPads, it did not have, among other things, support for virtual currencies that could be purchased on iOS.