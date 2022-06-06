Steve Harvey weighs in on Daughter Laurie Harvey’s breakup with Michael B. Jordan: “They’ll be fine”

Dad breaks the silence. Talking about Laurie Harvey’s breakup with Michael B. Jordan, Steve Harvey admitted that he can learn something from his daughter.

“He’s still a cool guy… as far as I know. This is a gap. I’m sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I’d just like to part ways without the cost factor!” The 65-year-old Family Feud host said on Steve Harvey’s morning Show on Monday, June 6. “I have to start learning from my children, leave early! I waited too late.”

Steve has been married three times and has seven children. He was married to Marcia Harvey from 1981 to 1994, Mary Shackelford from 1996 to 2005 and exchanged vows with Marjorie Harvey in 2007.

Steve Harvey, Laurie Harvey and Michael B. Jordan. Shutterstock(3)

“I’m Lori’s team, 1,000 percent,” says Steve, who adopted Lori when he married Marjorie.

to be clarified on Monday. “She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Sunday, June 5 that Lori and Jordan have broken up after more than one year of living together.

“Listen, while everyone can leave in peace, stay friends,” Steve continued. “I haven’t heard anyone say that they didn’t break windows or anything else. As long as you don’t touch my daughter, I don’t care what you do.”

Lori started dating the Friday Night Lights graduate in 2020, and in January 2021 became official on Instagram. Earlier, Steve praised his daughter’s beau.

“I like this one,” the comedian said on his talk show after their affair became known. “I still have my eye on him. I mean, I like him, but as I tell them all: “Maybe I like you, I can approve of you, but a thumb-sized part of my heart is filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass.” Just in case.”

Steve later joked on the Ellen DeGeneres show in March 2021 that he was “trying not to like” Jordan.

“I was trying to find something wrong with him that I could dig into… because I got rid of all [Laurie’s previous boyfriends],” he joked at the time. “This guy is such a good guy, man. He’s one of the nicest guys. I met his father. I sat with him, we talked for hours [and] I just can’t find anything wrong with him.”

Most recently, Steve returned to Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show and joked about a photo of the then couple packing on a PDA.

“I’ve never seen this painting before. … I really don’t like this picture right here,” the author of the book “Act like a Woman, Think like a Man” said in January. “I really don’t feel this picture.”