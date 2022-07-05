Steve Harvey Shared the Secret of Getting a Response That Went Viral on Celebrity Family Feud

Family feud has been a major TV show for decades, and some might argue that the game show is more popular now than ever. This is largely due to the work of the current host Steve Harvey, who has held this position since 2010. One of the things that made his tenure so interesting is the many (sometimes outrageous) guesses that participants give during the game. In some cases, these people end up going viral by joining a really special group of FF graduates. This, of course, doesn’t happen to everyone, and now Harvey has shared the secret of how to get an answer so that it goes viral in the iteration of the Celebrity show.

There are many ways to get famous online. You can perform a deadly trick that is recorded and sent to the internet. Or you can even take part in a charity event that will attract the attention of social networks. However, according to Steve Harvey, anyone who appears on Celebrity Family Feud and hopes to gain fame online just has to do one thing. The presenter humorously says that you need to give the most ignorant answer that can be:

Pure, high-level, unintentional ignorance. This is it. You’ll go viral if you give me this unintended dose of high-level ignorance. But every viral moment that ever happened in the series – I knew it, I recognized it. I keep telling people, “You’ll be on YouTube.” I know the moments.

This advice is based on what viewers have seen over the years. Educated guesses and slightly non-standard answers usually don’t make it into the show’s social media channels. These are mind-bogglingly painful and just plain stupid answers that make the cut. In other words, you want to be as far away from the right answer as possible in order to go viral, and this is a point that Steve Harvey doubled down on later in his interview with People:

The answer that is there will not go viral. It’s the one that’s not there that will go viral.

And, of course, there have been several “interesting” moments in the “Celebrity Family Feud” over the years. Sherry Shepard once gave an unexpected answer, calling something “what a policewoman can do to her husband in the bedroom.” Graduates of “Real Housewives” also lit up Celebrity FF with a lot of wrong answers. And if you can believe it, many years ago Snoop Dogg lost the category dedicated to marijuana. These moments can definitely make you scratch your head, but they will certainly make your TV fun and interesting.

Of course, let’s not forget that epic failures don’t just happen to celebrities. One participant, for example, once gave a series of painful answers after being asked what a grandmother would tell a grandfather not to do in the presence of grandchildren. In another situation, a person offered terrible answers over and over again, thinking about alternative terms for the word “mother”.

Obviously, anyone competing in Family Feud hopes to win the game, although there are probably some who wouldn’t mind giving an outrageously incorrect answer or two to go viral. If this is their wish, they will definitely want to take note of Steve Harvey’s insightful and funny comments. Let the contestant who can confuse Harvey more win (or possibly lose).

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Check your local listings for the standard version of the game show, which is broadcast daily in syndication as part of the TV program for 2022.