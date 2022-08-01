Steve Harvey helped put an end to the great family feud of all time thanks to Boyz II Men and two extremely wrong assumptions

Often part of the fun of watching Family Feud is rooting for one of the two families to win a big prize during a Fast Money round, with or without completely ridiculous guesses. However, things can get a little more spiteful when it comes to celebrity family feuds. What can I say? You can watch famous people make stupid mistakes endlessly, especially when Steve Harvey helps you understand how ridiculous these mistakes are. This was the case on the July 31 episode of CFF, in particular, in a game involving comedian and talk show host Amber Ruffin against the cult R&B group Boyz II Men, which staged one of the most fun and unforgettable rounds of Fast Money in prime time.

Fans should definitely watch the Celebrity Family Feud video clip below without delving too deeply into what mistakes were made and how pernicious they are. Enjoy!

By all means, the Boyz II Men team confidently entered the Fast Money round, given that their efforts in previous rounds paid off. But it looks like maybe band members Vanya Morris and Sean Stockman temporarily abandoned their common sense before taking the stage with Steve Harvey, as they both hilariously messed up an extremely simple question that legitimately prevented them from winning a $20,000 prize for their charity. Diamond Derby Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.

For those who didn’t watch, the fifth question of the quick money round sounded like this:

Name the month of the year in five letters.

As many people probably guessed quickly enough, the only two months with five letters are March and April. But both Vanya Morris and Sean Stockman apparently had reliable information from somewhere in their brains that “July” and “August” were equally good assumptions, despite the fact that none of them consisted of five letters. I mean, there really are five letters in August if we answer puzzles with non-standard thinking. (How many people are buried in the cemetery? All of them.) But it doesn’t look like anyone interviewed for Celebrity Family Feud questions was on the same page, as both of these answers deserved goose eggs and honks.

And it’s not just the fact that both Boyz II Men members made a mistake that made this clip so great. The fact is that they were nine points away from winning Stockman’s fourth answer, for which he suggested that “butter” is what people put on oatmeal. No one else agreed with this culinary decision, which consolidated the overall defeat of the team, but it only gave Steve Harvey a chance to really pull out this inevitability and kick Stockman with all his might, sending the singer to the floor in good-natured embarrassment. (Hey, at least he didn’t dance about it.) As Harvey put it:

All we need is nine damn people who don’t know there will be two “Y’s” in August. If we get rid of one of those damn U’s, our ass will make money.

Unfortunately, the rules of reality were not violated that day, and Boyz II Men did not leave with all the money. But I’m willing to bet the ten thousand they won that no one in this group will ever forget how many letters are in the name of each individual month.

Family Feud is broadcast on weekdays in syndication, and Celebrity Family Feud airs on ABC every Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. After reading what Harvey thinks will help make a good viral FF clip, go to our schedule of TV premieres for 2022 to find out what new and the returning shows are being prepared.