Steve Carell recalls his first thoughts about minions when he read the script of “Despicable Me”, and they were not flattering

Despicable Me minions are everywhere these days. It’s just a fact of life and pop culture that’s not going anywhere anytime soon, especially considering the incredible box office receipts of “Minion: The Rise of Gru” in the first weekend. But if you remember 2010, when the first “Despicable Me” was released, it was a completely new concept that immediately won a huge audience. Steve Carell, who for a long time voiced Gru, the leader of the army of minions, said that he did not expect the giggling yellow guys to take root when he was first approached about the animation project.

If you think about it, the idea of minions may not have been very well embodied on paper. Only after the cute henchmen dazzled the audience on the screen, they became beloved and popular movie characters. During a conversation with The A.V. Club, Steve Carell said about minions,

I see how the plot develops with children and other villains, and how it will all develop. It made sense. But then they said, “Oh, you have these henchmen too. They are called minions, they are yellow and look like little potatoes. And they don’t speak English, it’s gibberish.” I thought: “Okay, well, good luck with that idea.” It was a complete dead end, but “I’m sure you know what you’re doing.” Then, lo and behold, a year later they become the biggest thing in history.

Steve Carell honestly admitted that he didn’t quite understand the concept of minions, and then saw how well they took off. The “Office” actor also shared his opinion about his animation colleagues and whether he is jealous that they stole everyone’s attention.:

I guess that’s partly because they’re the “Three Stooges,” the Marx brothers, they’re cute and stupid, and they can get away with anything… No competition, I mean, GRU is GRU, but yes, [Minions] are something of a blow. brilliant, of course, from the point of view of marketing.

Minions are not only movie characters, but also characters widely featured in commercial products, including fashion and costumes, which are used by many people. And, of course, Universal Studios even invested in entire sections of its Universal Studios theme parks so that they would also be dedicated to minions.

Since 2010, three Despicable Me films have been released, and now two additional Minions films. In Minions: The Rise of Gru Carell voices 11-year-old Gru, who lives in the 70s and dreams of becoming a supervillain with minions on his side. “The Gru Uprising” was met with mixed reviews from critics and a generally positive reaction from the public, and moviegoers gave it an A on CinemaScore.

“The Rise of Gru” debuted last weekend with an incredible $108 million debut in the domestic market and has already earned another $100 million abroad. The film also inspired a viral TikTok trend called “Gentlemen”, when viewers dressed up in costumes to watch the film. Some of these clothed fans staged screenings featuring mosh pits and destructive applause in cinemas, as a result of which some establishments prevented the continuation of this trend.

The sequel to “Minions” continues the mayhem of minions around the world, as it is among the releases of 2022 films that are currently being shown exclusively in cinemas.