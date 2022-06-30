Steve Carell has strong feelings for Minions Remaking episodes of “The Office” in the future

You can’t become a cult show like “The Office” without encountering some kind of cross-promotion frenzy. Since NBCUniversal is home to Michael Scott and Gru from the upcoming movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” it’s surprising that it took so long for Steve Carell’s iconic roles to collide. While he liked the results this time, Carell has some strong feelings about any attempts to remake full episodes made by minions.

You may laugh at the idea, but this is an opportunity inspired by the fact that Universal has released a video in which the entire beginning of the popular NBC sitcom is reproduced by the crew of “Despicable Me.” So the idea of a “Garden Party” or any other best episode of “The Office” did not arise from scratch.

I took part in the Minions Press Day: The Rise of Gru and asked Steve Carell if he had a series that he would like to see in the form of minions. Responding to this concept, Carell shared these firm but loving thoughts with CinemaBlend:

I think what they did with this promo was probably the perfect amount of time and the perfect sequence of minions as office dwellers. I think the way they did it was right. To be honest, I don’t think it will survive the whole series.

The point that Steve Carell made above is absolutely correct, especially if you think about how many times “That’s what she said!” can be translated into the gibberish that prevails in the Minions sections: The Rise of Gru. Not to mention the fact that, as you can see in the video under the simple title “Minions, Opening Credits — Office in the USA”, the whole storyline of Jim and Pam is pretty much exhausted in one moment:

While Steve Carell’s concern extends only to turning one episode of “The Office” into a minion adventure, it’s an extended concern to strip those stories fans love of their charm, which really kills the idea. Not to mention, can you imagine how much it would cost to adapt a full episode? The animation budget alone would be killer.

Although this is a funny joke to promote Minions: The Rise of Gru, Steve Carell can’t even dream about which stories from “The Office” can be adapted. Although, since “Despicable Me 4” is due to be released in 2024, there is a chance that another short video will appear to raise the profile of this film. Perhaps this is not necessarily related to the “Office”, since Carell’s best performances are associated with a wide range of projects.

As far as we know, the reunion of Steve Carell and Alan Arkin in “Minions 2” may lead to a future fake trailer for Little Miss Happiness in the form of a minion. Fortunately, if this is related to the Despicable Me universe, then there are more actors who could be included in the process. It will also depend on whether Arkin’s character Wild Knuckles returns to any future projects related to Despicable Me.

It’s a dizzying concept, but Steve Carell fans can forget about all this and rejoice! You can watch the entire universe of Despicable Me and every episode of The Office in one place. If you are a Peacock Premium subscriber, then everything is ready! Except when you want to watch “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which premieres exclusively in theaters this weekend.