Steve Carell and Donal Gleeson take part in killer therapy in the trailer for “Patient”

Earlier this week, Disney Plus released a trailer for the upcoming FX psychological thriller “The Patient” starring Steve Carell and Domhall Gleason, which will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus at the end of August.

The 10-episode limited series was created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, who previously worked on another FX series, the acclaimed “The Americans.” The upcoming project follows Alan Strauss (Carell), a respected therapist who is taken hostage by his new patient Sam Fortner (Gleason). Soon Sam turns out to be a serial killer with an unusual demand: that Alan help him stop his desire to kill.

The trailer for “Patient” shows Alan uncovering the depths of Sam’s compulsion and coping with his own trauma, desperately trying to stop Sam before becoming an accomplice or, worse, a target. “Successful therapy requires a safe environment, without fear hanging over every session,” Carell’s character says in the trailer as he is chained to a chair during one of the sessions with Sam. In addition to Carell and Gleason, Linda Emond (“Guild Age”), David Alan Grier (“Daddy, Stop Embarrassing Me!”), Laura Niemi (“This is Us”) and Andrew Leeds (star of the HBO series “Barry”) starred in “Patient”.

“In order to survive, Alan must stir up Sam’s disturbed mind and prevent him from killing again… but Sam refuses to touch on critical topics, as does his mother Candice (Emond). Alone in captivity, Alan unearths his own past through memories of his old therapist, Charlie (Grier), and struggles with waves of his repressed problems — the recent death of his wife Beth (Niemi) and painful estrangement from his religious son Ezra (Leeds),” the official synopsis says. In addition to working as co-authors, Fields and Weisberg are also writers. The pair will also executive produce alongside Carell, Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Chris Long, with the latter directing the first two episodes. Kevin Bray and Gwyneth Horder-Payton will also direct several episodes of the series created by FX Productions.

Carell’s latest project, Minions: The Rise of Gru, released in theaters earlier this month. The prequel spin-off “Minions”, which, among others, also starred Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren and Danny Trejo, earned $ 426 million worldwide and became the sixth highest-grossing film of 2022, despite mixed reviews from critics. The success of The Rise of Grue Is Probably Due to the culture of memes: Thousands of TikTok fans are donning their best Minions cosplays and going to watch the movie, and this trend has boosted his public profile.

The premiere of “The Patient” will take place on Disney Plus on August 30, 2022.