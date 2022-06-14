Steve Burton will reprise the role of Harris Michaels in “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem”

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem got more star power with the addition of Steve Burton. The former General Hospital actor will make his debut in the second season of the miniseries this summer. Read on to learn more about Barton’s role and how he got his new acting job.

Steve Burton is familiar with Days of Our Lives. In 1988, he made his debut as Harris Michaels in the NBC soap opera. Harris is a school friend of Eva Donovan (Charlotte Ross), who becomes her boyfriend. Burton’s initial stint on the series lasted only a few months before his character Harris was written off.