Steve Aoki As Part of The Crew of The First Civilian Flight to The Moon

Steve Aoki will join the crew of the first ever civilian space flight to the moon.

The week-long mission will take place next year, and the last crew of eight will fly to the moon on a rocket developed by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

The mission is part of the dear Moon Project, a lunar tourism and art project created and funded by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. He bought all the seats in the rocket in 2018 with the aim of providing them to “as many talented people as possible” [via Mixmag].

“Since I was a child, I dreamed of flying to the moon. It’s getting more and more real every day,” Aoki said in response to the news. “It’s still hard to believe, but I’m very excited and grateful for this amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To the moon!”

More than a million people have applied to participate in the project. The K-pop star T.O.P will also take part in the mission, becoming the first civilian from South Korea to ever visit the moon. They will be joined by director Brendan Hall, YouTuber Tim Dodd (who hosts the EverydayAstronaut channel), photographer Karim Illia, actor Dev Joshi, artist Yemi A.D. and photographer Rhiannon Adam.

Speaking about the project, Maezawa said: “I am very glad that these wonderful people have joined me on my journey to the moon, and I am glad to see what inspiring creations they come up with in space.”

Aoki recently collaborated with Take Back Sunday, teaming up with emo legends earlier this year for a new single, “Just Us Two.” Aoki then remixed his 2002 hit “Cute Without The E”.