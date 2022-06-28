Stephen King Says He’s Only Left One Movie, And It’s a Major Blockbuster

No matter how much any movie lover enjoys the theatrical experience, I think it’s safe to say that we all have a tipping point. Sometimes a movie is so bad that it’s no longer worth your time, and the output looks much more attractive than the idea of watching a full-length movie before the end credits. You get up from your seat and leave.

For Stephen King, this is obviously an infrequent impulse, but there is one recent blockbuster that, according to him, he did not want to sit out when he went to watch it on the big screen: Michael Bay’s Transformers 2007.

This revelation came to us through the author’s popular Twitter account and appeared in response to a tweet from another writer, namely the writer of crime novels Linwood Barclay. After Barclay wrote that “Jurassic World: Dominion” by Colin Trevorrow is the first film he has “left in many years,” King responded with his story of leaving and encouraged his followers to share their:

In adulthood, I left only one movie: “TRANSFORMERS”. I would like to know what other films people have been watching.

And in case there is confusion about which “Transformers” movie Stephen King did not watch to the end, he specifically named the first blockbuster “Transformers” by Michael Bay live on air when a follower asked:

Michael Bay. The first. https://t.co/WZ5TXeKREm28 June 2022

When it comes to criticizing pop culture on social media, Stephen King usually prefers to keep a positive attitude, regardless of whether he praises the superiority of “Yellow Vests” or encourages moviegoers to watch James Wan’s “Malicious.” At the same time, he is not a critic who practices the idea “if you have nothing good to say, don’t say anything at all.” He’s never been shy about criticizing adaptations of his own work that he thinks didn’t work, and almost exactly a year ago he showed what he considers the worst horror movie ever made.

It seems fair to assume that Stephen King did not try to give “Transformers” another chance in the years since its release and give it a new assessment (he explained that he does not have a habit of reviewing things), and it is worth noting that he is far from alone in his opinion of Michael Bay’s film. Of course, the blockbuster also has a huge number of fans, and it became the fifth box office in 2007.

If you haven’t seen Transformers yet and want to see if you can watch it longer than Stephen King, the movie is available for streaming on an HBO Max subscription, and you can rent or buy it digitally on Google Play (opens in a new tab), Amazon (opens in a new tab) and Vudu (opens in a new tab).