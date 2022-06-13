Stephen King missed one good thing in season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange things”

Horror legend Stephen King criticized the fourth season of the Netflix megahit “Very Strange Things” for being divided into two release dates, but the author missed a key aspect of the release strategy. The fourth season of “Very Strange Things” finally came out after almost three years of waiting and soon received the approval of horror legend Stephen King, who is delighted with the season on Twitter. However, in the same tweet, the outspoken author expressed disagreement with the fact that the season will be released in two parts, calling the choice “unconvincing.”

“Very Strange Things” did not try to use a separate release strategy until season 4, while each previous season of the series was released on the same day. Although the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” has corrected many errors from previous editions of the show, King is not alone in resenting this unconventional release strategy. However, this common complaint ignores the important advantage of separating season 4 and hides the real problem with how the fourth volume of “Very Strange Cases” was released.

Although it is undoubtedly disappointing that viewers have to wait weeks for the last two episodes of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things”, Stephen King is mistaken when calling the release strategy itself “lame”. The significantly increased duration of individual episodes (only the 7th episode lasts 1 hour 40 minutes) makes it reasonable to divide the 4th season into two release dates. That length alone would make releasing all 9 episodes at once a terrible idea, and releasing them weekly would be a radical departure from the show. However, the series was supposed to split at the end of the series “Very Strange Things” “Dear Billy” (season 4, episode 4), where there is a clear break in the narrative and an exciting finale.

The release of seven episodes and the delay of only two (instead of a more even split into four and five) is the real reason that the delayed release of the show seems less effective, since most of the major twists of the season have already been revealed. Viewers now know who Vecna is, what his connection to Eleven is, whether Murray and Joyce will get to Hopper’s isolated Siberian prison, and what Brenner’s plan is for Eleven. All of this would have remained a mystery for several weeks between release dates if season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” had been split more sparingly, not to mention that viewers would have had more time to focus on the first four episodes of the season.

The initial episodes of the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” acquired the dark coloring of “Fear Street”, killing new characters with aplomb and introducing an alarming villain, surprisingly balancing numerous side plots well. On the contrary, the later episodes of the season fell victim to the usual pace problems for ambitious TV shows, and in the 7th episode, for some reason, there was no time for the plot of Jonathan, Will and Mike, despite its long running time. This problem would be much less noticeable if these later episodes were released along with the finale, and viewers could watch them to get to the dramatic finale, ignoring plot holes and inconsistencies due to the growing tension of the story. Instead, “Very Strange Things” invited viewers to disagree with the show’s erratic pace, taking a multi-week break before the last two episodes instead of dividing the season equally. These problems, however, were more related to the position of the split, rather than the fact of the split in general.