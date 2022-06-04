Stephen King is right about the biggest flaw of “Very Strange Cases 4”

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Stranger Things 4 Volume 1

Stephen King correctly pointed out the biggest drawback of season 4 of the TV series “Very strange Things”. In a recent Twitter conversation between the horror master himself and the “Very Strange Cases” screenwriter’s room, Stephen King praised the new season of “Very Strange Cases” and complained that it was divided into two parts. The writers responded that the reason the season had to be split was because the final episodes hadn’t been completed yet, and while that makes Netflix’s decision much more understandable, it doesn’t mitigate the urgency of having to wait an entire month to see how “Stranger” Things Season 4 ends.

The 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” was clearly influenced by the works of Stephen King, first of all “Carrie and It”, and his comments on the series caused an interesting debate. The turn with Vecna at the end of the 4th season of the series “Very Strange Things 1” promises a tense battle between Eleven and Agent 001 in the season finale, and the super-sized duration of the final episode, which is 2 hours 19 minutes, means that there will definitely be a lot of dramatic narration. look forward to it. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the second volume, but the strange asymmetrical release may not have benefited Netflix’s flagship show.

Netflix is playing with the release structure and early renewal in response to the rapidly falling number of subscribers. It was recently reported that Netflix has lost 200,000 subscribers and expects to lose another 2 million in the coming months. Netflix’s overall content plan needs a radical rethink, and different release structures can be a useful tool. Other streaming platforms resort to weekly episode releases, such as Disney+, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. The whole Netflix model is based on the idea of binge watching, so it’s unlikely they’ll go down that path, but releasing big shows in separate volumes might work. However, the uneven division of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” seems like a strange excuse. Although the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” was being prepared for more than three years, the fourth season of the series “Very Strange Cases” would benefit from a completely different release structure.

As Stephen King notes, the release structure of the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” is “a little unconvincing.” The asymmetrical narrative is very unusual, and instead the show may have benefited from a different release schedule. If Netflix were willing to wait another month, they could release the entire series in one go, as usual. Or, alternatively, they could release it with an equal split so that season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” volume 1 consists of episodes 1-5 and volume 2 consists of the rest. The structure is now likely to cause people to lose focus, as there is a huge climax in the finale of episode 7, “The Hawkins Lab Massacre,” which also serves as the climax of the show. It’s hard to say what else could be seen that might not work as easily as part of the narrative of “Very Strange Cases 5”. As soon as the second volume of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” is released, viewers will certainly be happy with the answers, but at the moment it seems that the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” has already ended to some extent.

The way the “Very Strange Cases” scriptwriter’s room formulated its response to Stephen King gave the impression that they might not fully agree with the structure of the release of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases”. The tone, though comically apologetic, highlights the strangeness of the show’s schedule. If such a master of storytelling and horror as Stephen King found it appropriate to comment, then Netflix may be worth taking note of any future projects that they see as splitting into an asymmetric two-part release.