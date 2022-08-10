Stephen King highly appreciated the series “Black Bird” on Apple TV+ starring Taron Egerton

There have been a lot of amazing new TV shows in 2022 — so many that it can be overwhelming. Recommendations come quickly, and although you can catch up with “Bear” and “Yellow Jackets”, you can still lag behind “Sandman” and “Paper Girls”. If you don’t know what to look at next, one thing that can always help is to hone the thoughts of one particular voice. For example, if you trust the brilliant mind of Stephen King, the next show you should watch is the critically acclaimed limited series “Black Bird” on Apple TV+.

Created by writer and director Dennis Lehane, “Black Bird” completed six episodes last week, and the screenwriter of “It,” “The Shining,” and “Standoff” lavished praise on the miniseries as a whole after the finale. On his personal Twitter account , King wrote:

BLACK BIRD (Apple+): Brilliant and exciting. Dennis Lehane’s masterpiece. All series are available. August 6 , 2022

To learn more

The Apple TV+ series is based on the autobiography of James Keen and Hillel Levine, “Together with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer and a Dangerous Deal for Redemption.” I really missed Ray Liotta, who died earlier this year. Egerton plays Keane, whom we meet at the beginning of the series as a successful drug dealer whose life is ruined when the police raid his mansion.

After Keane was misled on a plea deal, he is thrown into prison for 10 years without the right to parole… but then they throw him a lifeline. The police recognize the main character as a personable person who can talk to his cellmates, and they want to use this skill. They offer to commute his entire sentence if he agrees to be transferred to a maximum security facility and develops a terrifying dynamic with Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). the bodies of known victims are found.

Stephen King is far from the first person to celebrate the quality of “Black Bird”, as it is one of the most famous new shows of 2022. Its rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 97 percent, and it was recognized as one of the best shows on Apple TV+.

If you are a person who trusts Stephen King’s opinion and is looking for a show to watch, you should definitely do yourself a favor and purchase an Apple TV+ subscription. Since the launch of the streaming service at the end of 2019, he regularly praises original programs. He called “The Servant” the most exciting show on television; he called “Severance” the “craziest, coolest and most exciting limited series” of spring 2022; and he called Shining Girls “exactly what streaming was created for.”

As already noted, the entire series “Black Bird” is now broadcast on Apple TV+, and with a subscription you can also enjoy “The Story of Lizzie”, based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King and adapted by the author himself.

You can follow all of Stephen King’s projects that Hollywood is working on with our guide “Upcoming Films and TV Programs on Stephen King”, as well as learn about the long history of film adaptations with our weekly column “Adaptation of Stephen King”.