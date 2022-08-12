Stephen King has seen the latest film adaptation of his work, and he seems incredibly pleased with it

Last month, Stephen King fans around the world received bad news: it became known that the film directed by Gary Doberman “The Fate of Salem” postponed the release date from autumn to spring 2023. Stunning silver lining: Another King adaptation will be released this fall, and according to the author, “it’s nothing short of brilliant.”

The film version of the novella “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” directed by John Lee Hancock is preparing to premiere as a Netflix exclusive at the end of 2022, and although the film has no set release date, Stephen King has already seen it. This morning, the beloved writer logged into his Twitter account to share an update and his opinion on the work, and all signs indicate that now is the time to start hyping:

I’ve seen a close-to-completion version of MR. HARRIGAN’s PHONE, written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and it’s nothing short of brilliant. Donald Sutherland, Jayden Martell. Netflix. This fall. August 12 , 2022

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” is one of Stephen King’s latest short stories, published in the 2020 collection If It Bleeds. The story tells about a boy named Craig, who lives in a small town in Maine, who starts working for his neighbor, an elderly rich man named Mr. Harrigan. When a child wins $3,000 on a lottery ticket given to him by his employer, he uses part of the winnings to get a gift for Mr. Harrigan, namely a newly released iPhone. The former businessman is completely fascinated by the car… and in the end, the surprise goes far beyond the amazement of modern technology, because after his death, the device continues to allow him to communicate with Craig from the afterlife.

Jayden Martell, whom regular readers will recognize from the role of Bill Denbrough in the movie “It and IT, Chapter 2”, plays Craig in the adaptation of “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone”, and Donald Sutherland plays the main character (he previously played Richard Straker in the 2004 film). remake of the mini-series “The Lot of Salem”). The Stephen King adaptation has a supporting cast that also includes Joe Tippett and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Now that “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” has received the enthusiastic approval of Stephen King, our anticipation for the film has only intensified… although, unfortunately, we still do not know when the film will be released as part of the Netflix movie schedule for 2022. You can definitely expect CinemaBlend to report this information when it becomes available.

