Stephen King: 8 Best Series Based On The Author’s Works

Stephen King: Writer Stephen King is famous for several works that have been adapted for film and television. Author of great novels, such as O Illuminado (1977) and O Cemitério Maldito (1983), there is always some production inspired by his writings to compose a breathtaking narrative.

For that reason, we’ve selected some of his most iconic television-produced books according to an Internet Movie Database (IMDb) ranking.

Check out!

8. Bag of Bones

The miniseries consists of just two episodes and features Pierce Brosnan in the lead role. The plot takes place in the American state of Maine, a recurring scenario in Stephen King’s work.

A police drama with a paranormal touch is presented to viewers, in which a novelist returns to a place that stirs his deepest feelings, as it was there that his wife would have died.

7. The Shining

Many know that Stephen King hated Stanley Kubrick’s 1980s version of The Shining. For this reason, the writer authorized the production of a miniseries based on this novel in the late 1990s. of Kubrick’s film, others confirm that it is a great production.

Even though it has its flaws, the adaptation is much more faithful to its original material, and in the end, King said he preferred the series to his own book.

6. Under the Dome

Released over the last decade on CBS, Under the Dome’s intriguing plot caught the public’s attention. The first few episodes were really powerful, but little by little the pace was slowing down and the quality was dropping.

In this way, the explanations for the rise of the dome that covers the small town of Maine were not well explored in the following years, and King was very disappointed by this.

5. It

The famous clown Pennywise has appeared in a television miniseries long before it was a blockbuster at the cinema box office. Overall, it’s a consistent production that presents the characters and terrifying plot of It very well.

However, due to the times, some effects were severely criticized in exaggerated comparisons to current films. Even so, it is a miniseries that remains very interesting and figures in an excellent position in the ranking.

4. Nightmares and Dreamscapes

The anthology series had only one season, released in 2006 by TNT. In its eight episodes, the production developed sinister stories that featured macabre characters in completely bizarre situations.

Due to this certain narrative irregularity, there are some episodes that are much better than others. However, they were all inspired by Stephen King’s stories that captivated many fans over time.

3. The Dead Zone

Consisting of one of Stephen King’s most famous novels, The Dead Zone has gained many adaptations since its release. Although not much celebrated among the writer’s admirers, the series, launched in 2002, appears very well in the ranking, showing that those who saw it really liked what was presented.

In its episodes, spread over six seasons, the production features Johnny (Anthony Michael Hall), who after waking up from a long coma can predict people’s future with just a touch.

2. The Stand

Although there is a newly released version, IMDb users who have reviewed The Stand prefer the 1990s miniseries. Launched specifically in 1994, the production featured a powerful cast that beautifully enacted the more specific nuances of King’s novel.

In the plot, viewers follow a world collapsing with the arrival of a very dangerous contagious disease. It is from this that two cities form and antagonize their respective leaders and beliefs.

1. Haven

To close the list, the highest-ranked series was based on the book The Colorado Kid, originally released in 2005. Haven was developed over five seasons into a plot full of mysteries, tensions and science fiction. The narrative grew as the episodes passed, arousing the audience’s curiosity in an interesting way.

And despite not being as publicized as other works by the writer, it deserves to be watched for several reasons, including the surprises and twists that are being incorporated into the daily lives of his characters.

One last curiosity: currently, the series Lisey’s Story, available weekly on Apple TV+, is one of the television productions based on the work of Stephen King that are on display. Be sure to check it out!