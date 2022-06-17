Stephen A. Smith made a bold prediction for the NBA champion in the 2022-23 season.

Now that the Golden State Warriors have won the NBA Champions crown in the 2021-2022 season, analysts can seriously make their predictions for the 2022-23 season.

In Friday’s edition of First Take, ESPN’s Steven A. Smith decided to announce his chance to become the 2023 NBA champion ahead of time. He decided the Warriors would win it all again next year.

“Warriors repeat! They’re winning the NBA championship AGAIN next year!” said Smith.

Smith explained that Curry is in great shape and shows no signs of deterioration. He believes that if the Warriors continue to develop their other stars, they will be almost impossible to stop.

Sports books seem to share Stephen A. Smith’s optimism. Early bets on the winner of the 2023 NBA Championship make the Warriors the favorite with a coefficient of +460.

The next best odds go to the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics, who currently have a coefficient of +650. Only a few other teams have odds higher than 10/1.

However, after the season that the Warriors have just had, it is clear why everyone appreciates them so much. On the way to the NBA finals, they crushed almost everyone under their feet. Once there, Steph Curry reminded everyone why he is one of the best players of this generation, averaging 31 points per game.

Even a slight improvement over last year could lead to the Warriors winning 55 against 60 next year.

Will Stephen A. Smith’s prediction come true?