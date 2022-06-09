Stephen A. Smith has one question for Raymond Green

Draymond Green didn’t show up for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith isn’t going to let him slip away because of that.

On Thursday morning, Smith criticized Green for his performance in the 116:100 game against the Celtics, which he played Wednesday night.

“What was that, Draymond? We have to stop this nonsense right now,” he said. “This is a motivational speech. This is not a criticism of Draymond Green. This is motivation, my brother. Two points. Two damn points. This whole conversation, and then two points. I have no problem with your podcast, my brother. I support you. I love listening to you. I hope you keep doing that. But you know what? This is not a priority right now. Two damn points against the Boston Celtics! It’s two games, Dray. One game in which you admitted that you were not yourself, Game 1. Game 3 last night you said that you played you know what. Are you ready for someone to look at you and say, “Draymond Green, are you on the verge of costing the Golden State Warriors two titles?”

You can find Smith’s rant in all its glory below.

He’s not wrong. Green should be better. He knows that.

The Warriors will try and even hold a series on Friday night in Boston.