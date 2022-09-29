Stephanie of Luxembourg is pregnant for the second time!

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has every reason to celebrate! Stephanie and Guillaume of Luxembourg (40 years old) they became parents of their son in May 2020. Little Charles (2) has made family life perfect and is the pride of his parents. For the last time, the couple’s fans were able to enjoy a picture of the little prince at Christmas. He’s going to have a sibling soon because Stephanie is pregnant again!

The sweet news was published on the official profile of the royal family on Instagram. “Their Royal Highnesses, the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are pleased to announce that the Crown Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are expecting their second child,” the royal family said in a statement. It is expected that the brainchild will be released in April.

The couple tied the knot during a romantic wedding in October 2012. Guillaume and Stephanie walked down the aisle in the cathedral of the capital of Luxembourg. According to reports, 1,400 invited guests attended the wedding, including 84-year-old Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, 45-year-old Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel of Sweden, 49.