Stéphane Hénon separated from his wife Isabelle!

The actor of the series Plus belle la vie, Stéphane Hénon has announced that he is leaving his wife Isabelle. We give you more details.

Stéphane Hénon of Plus belle la vie has announced that he is separating from his wife Isabelle.

Life doesn’t seem so good anymore for the actor in the hit soap opera France 3. Indeed, fans of Plus belle la vie recently discovered that their favorite actor had separated from his wife.

Stéphane Hénon announced his divorce in an interview with Télé Loisirs. The interpreter of Jean-Paul Boher is therefore no longer with his wife.

It makes you wonder if fiction strangely follows reality for the actor. Indeed, his character in the French series also has marital concerns.

Fans of the soap opera know that Jean-Paul Boher’s ex-wife Samia has disappeared. As he prepares to quit his police duties to start a new life.

We must admit that the writers and producers of the series have been hard on the character of Stéphane Hénon. He finds himself at the heart of one of the intrigues of the moment in Plus belle la vie.

In the TV show Questions from fans of Télé Loisirs, the young actor confided in his daily life. He explains that it is becoming difficult for him to manage his private and professional life.

He admits that he has difficulty finding the balance between filming the series and his personal life. Would it have to do with her divorce? We tell you everything.

STÉPHANE HÉNON COMES BACK ON HER DIVORCE

“I just got divorced,” actor Stéphane Hénon simply announces. “My life follows fiction enough or it is fiction that follows my life. It depends on the times. »He adds.

He explains in fact that he has “a parallel” with his character, which he finds quite surprising. “My personal life and fiction often come together” adds Stéphane Hénon.

The actor explains that despite this difficult period, everything is going well for him. “It is true that it is quite complicated but it is done,” he confides.

He also specifies that everything is happening with his ex-wife. The ex-spouses have indeed remained on good terms.

“And it’s going really well with my ex-wife, so it’s okay. You know everything. I said it all, I’m happy, “he finally admits, visibly relieved to have told his fans.

So would he be ready for another relationship? For the moment, the actor of Plus belle la vie has declined to give more details on this subject.

But if his life is inspired by that of his character, the actor might fall for actress Marie Hennerez. Indeed, her character, Jean-Paul Boher in the soap opera has a crush on her!

You should know that it was on the set of Plus belle la vie that he met his ex-wife Isabelle. Indeed, the latter was in charge of the communication of the series!