Step for Fortnite to enter every computer!

Fortnite had some problems on the mobile side, and started to overcome them slowly. Drawing attention with a newly released feature for its version on the computer side, Fortnite gets a new performance mode to run smoothly on every computer. Thanks to the Fortnite performance mode, you do not need to be deprived of gaming experience. How to turn on Fortnite performance mode?

Fortnite has hosted millions of players with in-game concerts for a while and even broke a record. Opened as of today (December 15), Fortnite performance mode increases FPS for PC gamers. Fortnite emphasizes fewer downloads and better performance, offering an alternative way for those who play the game on older computers.

This new performance mode, which has been added to the game for all computers that meet Fortnite’s minimum system requirements, can be accessed from the settings menu. Gamers are trying to achieve an increase in performance thanks to this mode, which reduces the visual quality and reduces the load on the graphics card with the processor.

It is estimated that Fortnite will enter the computers of more people with this move, which will increase the gaming experience of players with low system or not very good hardware.

Steps to be followed for the Performance Mode settings:

-Log in to Epic Games> Click on Library> Find and click on Fortnite> Point to Settings> Check the box next to Use High Quality Skins (to avoid).

When high-quality coatings are not used, an appearance as above appears. These steps will remove high-resolution skins, which are approximately 14 GB in size, and make the game run better. The space covered by the game will decrease to 17 GB depending on the content.



