Stellar (XLM) Knowed Its Price Months Ago

Stellar (XLM), one of the top 15 cryptocurrencies, started to climb up fast yesterday along with altcoins like XRP. Trading below $ 0.10 until a few days ago, XLM / USD rose as high as $ 0.18 amid the influence of bullish dominance in the market. While XLM was valued by more than 70 percent within 24 hours, an analyst had announced months earlier that a similar rise could be seen.

Stellar was founded in 2014 by Jed McCaleb, one of the founders of Ripple. For this reason, Stellar, which is often associated with Ripple (XRP), announced the long-awaited Protocol 15 update yesterday. This update brings together two features called Claimable Balances and Sponsored Reserves; It makes Stellar-based project development easy.

XLM price has been climbing rapidly with the effect of this development in XRP price. XLM, which broke the $ 0.11 threshold last night, continued its rise later in the night, reaching as high as $ 0.18.

This analyst’s prediction turned out to be correct

A cryptocurrency analyst announced months ago that a similar volatility could be seen in the XLM price. Tarık Eroğlu, who shared his post on Twitter, said in his post dated 30 August that it was possible for XLM to move upwards after making a correction first.

In this sharing, Eroğlu pointed to the levels of 0.142, 0.157, 0.186 and 0.262, respectively. The analyst shared the following chart with the following comment:

There is a high probability of making XLM / USDT cup handles. It is useful to follow this pattern. He got a reaction from Fib 618. In the break after handle, there is a high probability of correcting the upper yellow band and going to the upper red target.

What are the current levels to watch?

While XLM / USDT has almost doubled its price in the last few days, investors are now wondering about the current levels to watch. Another crypto money analyst, known as Kamile U. on social media, marked the levels that investors should pay attention to on the XLM / USDT chart with his post this morning. The sharing of the analyst on his Twitter account was as follows:



