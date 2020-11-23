Stellar Implements Expected Protocol 15 Update

With all eyes on the cryptocurrency market focused on the rise in XRP and ETH prices, important news came from the Stellar front. Stellar has released the long-awaited Protocol 15 update. Justin Rice, president of Stellar Development Foundation, announced the good news in his blog post on November 23.

2 new features to Stellar: Claimable Balances and Sponsored Reserves

It is stated that the big update brings with it two new features named Claimable Balances and Sponsored Reserves. In the post published by Rice, it is also claimed that with these two features, it is easier than ever to develop applications on the Stellar network.

It is stated that the Claimable Balance feature can be used to divide the payments into two. In other words, the receipt and transfer of any funds sent with this feature can be completed later if the amount entered by the recipient matches the amount entered by the sender. This allows investors to send funds for a certain future date.

The feature designated as Sponsored Reserves enables a user account to pay basic reserves for another user account. It is stated that with this feature, sponsorship support can be provided to the developers in the network and the development of the network will accelerate.

Rice stated that both features will make a great contribution to the development of the network and increased the hope of the investors. Although Protocol 15 is currently being implemented on the network, the previous Protocol 14 was delayed due to a critical error.

XLM price continues to rise

Stellar has now seen a significant rise with Protocol 15, thanks to the general FOMO in the market. It is seen that the price of XLM has increased by more than 40% last week. XLM / USD parity is being traded at $ 0.11 as of press hour. Despite this rise, XLM was still overshadowed by the increase of XRP price over 100%. Protocol 15 could bring the expected bullish effect.



