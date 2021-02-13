Stella Kidd’s rise brings trouble, actress says

The popular NBC series Chicago Fire has been showing incredible stories with its season 9 currently on air, especially with Stella Kid (Miranda Rae Mayo), who is preparing for her lieutenant exam and obstacles. that he had to face in order to get to present the evidence and the charge.

Even though Stella is back to normal with Severide (Taylor Kinney) by her side after the lieutenant exam, there seems to be some awkward stuff, and actress Miranda Rae Mayo has shared how Stella is approaching a leadership position. .

Actress Miranda Rae Mayo talked about what she thought of Stella doing something that no other Chicago Fire main character had done before as a firefighter pursuing higher rank.

But before she weighs in, she credited Chicgo Fire’s first great actress who played a female firefighter Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) who worked to beat the odds, saying:

“Love it. I mean, I definitely know that I wasn’t the first female firefighter on the show. Monica Raymund was and I have to take my hat off to her because that was her idea. And the writers who have been amazing and really wonderful writing this journey that we’re watching [Stella] go through. ”

Sadly, Chicago Fire didn’t show Gabby Dawson climbing the ladder further before actress Monica Raymund left the series and set the stage for a new story.

Supported by Boden (Eamonn Walker) throughout Season 8 and 9, Chicago Fire has shown Stella earning her way to the officer post step by step,

“Yes, it is so amazing. I think seeing a woman in a field dominated mainly by men move up and up the ranks is a journey. ”

“That is strength. And I’m very excited to play with that and show viewers how Stella discovers her own brand of leadership and how that. “