Stefan Bajcetic’s star has unexpectedly risen this season after his Liverpool debut and he has the opportunity to represent two countries in the future, but reports say he has already made his decision.

The 18-year-old has made seven appearances for Liverpool since making his debut in a 9-0 win against Bournemouth, scoring 190 minutes to date.

The midfielder has a lot of development and growth ahead of him, whose opportunity presented itself earlier than expected, his father admitted.

“We didn’t expect this to happen this year,” Srdjan Bajcetic told AS. “He was lucky, I quote-I don’t quote, that there were a lot of injured people in the midfield, and he started training with the first team from the very beginning.

“He took it as a challenge, he is very ambitious and has achieved his goal.

“He has a very good relationship with Klopp’s first assistant Pepein Linders, a Dutchman who speaks Spanish; and with another Portuguese, Vitor Matus, who is the link between the youth team and the first team.

“They really chose Stefan and Klopp confirmed what they saw. Klopp treats any match lightly, does not put pressure on them and has the courage to put them in their place.”

“What gives me more peace of mind is that he has the head of a 30-year-old in the body of an 18-year-old boy. I know he’s not going to relax, he’s going to keep pushing harder than ever.”

On the international front, Bajcetic represented Spain at the youth level, as he was born in the country, but he also has the right to play in Serbia due to his Serbian origin.

His father, Srdjan, settled in Spain after meeting his wife, and Stefan was born in Vigo in 2004 and then joined Celta as a youth player, following in his father’s footsteps.

Bajcetic’s move to Liverpool took place in February 2021, where he has been getting stronger ever since and has seen his profile grow with every opportunity given to him.

And despite the fact that Serbia is interested in Bajcetic swearing international allegiance to them, the Spanish edition AS reported that he has already expressed his commitment to Spain.

The new coach of the Spanish national team, Luis de la Fuente, is one of those who accepted young Spanish talents who moved from the under—21 team to the adult team, which gives Baysetic a path to the future.