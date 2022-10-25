SteelSeries and KontrolFreek are releasing a limited series of MW2 gaming accessories

SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have released their own limited series of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gaming accessories, including a keyboard cap, mouse pad and extension cords for the KontrolFreek controller.

The long-awaited release of the 2022 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for October 28, and fans are looking forward to its release.

The MW2 campaign is considered one of the best storylines from recent releases, and PS5 users are excited to launch a new release at 120 frames per second.

SteelSeries and KontrolFreek are also here to celebrate the launch of the game, with limited release of Keycap, Mousepad and controller extensions.

SteelSeries and KontrolFreek launch limited edition MW2 products

Inspired by the legendary Simon “Ghost” Riley and Task Force 141, SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have teamed up to provide gamers on PC and consoles with new nice accessories with which to enjoy the game.

The large QCK mouse pad from SteelSeries gives players a choice between the Ghost logo or Task Force 141. Its smaller size allows you to focus on giving yourself enough room to move the mouse, since your keyboard also doesn’t take up space on the tablet.

Speaking of keyboards, SteelSeries has also released 1 out of 1,000 limited edition zinc metal hand caps, embossed with a ghost emblem next to a unique number.

In order not to leave players with controllers unattended, KontrolFreek has released its performance—enhancing joysticks — completing the Task Force 141 design – with compatibility with both Dualsense controllers and Xbox Series controllers.

How to buy a SteelSeries and KontrolFreek MW2 collaboration

Each of the products is available for purchase directly on the SteelSeries website. Act fast, as soon as they leave, they will leave.

Mouse Pad SteelSeries x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Limited Edition QcK (Ghost Edition) — US$19.99 | EU €24.99

Mouse Pad SteelSeries x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Limited Edition QcK (Task Force 141 Edition) — US$19.99 | EU €24.99

SteelSeries x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Limited Edition Artisan keycap — 49.99 USD | EU € 49.99 | AP $49.99

KontrolFreek x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Performance Thumbsticks (Xbox) — US $19.99 | EU €24.99

KontrolFreek x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Performance Thumbsticks (Playstation) — US$19.99 | EU €24.99

If you click on the product link on this page, we may receive a small affiliate commission.