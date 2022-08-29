Steelers star Calls for NFL Following T.J. Wat’s injury

Cam Hayward is unhappy with the NFL after his teammate T.J. Watt was injured during a preseason game on Sunday.

Watt injured his left knee during a game against the Detroit Lions and did not return after staying for several games. At the end of the break, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that this is not a long-term problem for Watt.

However, Hayward wasn’t a fan of the low block that Watt had to go through.

“We have done a lot for the strikers. Where is the help in protection? This was reported by Hayward via ProFootballTalk.

This is a block that has been thoroughly analyzed over the past week. Last weekend, New York Giants pass rusher Keyvon Thibodeau was injured due to the same block.

He suffered a sprained MCL and it is still unknown if he will be available in the first week of September 11.

It’s also still to be determined whether Watt will be available for the Steelers Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, it will be interesting to see if the league will crack down on these blockages in the near future.