Steelers Hopeful for New Naji Harris on Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Naji Harris suffered a foot injury during his team’s season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Due to an injury, the sophomore running back was limited in practice on Wednesday, but he returned to full training on Thursday.

Given this progress, it seems highly likely that Harris will take the field for the Steelers’ Week two matchup Week 2 vs. New England Patriots on Sunday.

After leaving the game early last Sunday, Harris gained just 23 yards on 10 carries. He also staggered in receiving a touchdown at the goal line.

X-rays over the weekend turned out to be negative, which cleared the way for a likely return on Sunday. Harris expressed confidence in returning soon earlier this week.

Today’s full participation in the practice confirms this encouraging trajectory.

The Steelers will kick off against the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET in their first home game of the season.