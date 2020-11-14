Steel Dawn is coming to Fallout 76 next December

Steel Dawn, the next expansion for Fallout 76, will arrive at no additional cost to survival on December 1. The Brotherhood of Steel makes its debut in Virginia.

Fallout 76 remains on its way to add content to the Appalachia wasteland. The next chapter of his adventure begins on December 1 of this year, when Steel Dawn lands at no additional cost to all survival players.

In it we will see the introduction of the Brotherhood of Steel, one of the most representative factions of the Fallout universe. The expansion will expand the elements already seen in Wastelanders, so we can expect new non-controllable characters, locations, elements for the camp and equipment. Yes, we are talking about faction-themed weapons and armor.

Specifically, the company speaks of its storyline as “the first chapter of an unpublished story”, where we will have to support the Brotherhood of Steel after its settlement on this side of Virginia. Two weeks later, on December 15, the new season will begin, which has as its main addition the S.C.O.R.E.board, a marker where we will climb positions by completing missions of a new faction, the antiques guild.

During the season we can recruit two new allies through progress. Having them on the team will grant exclusive bonuses to your camp. You can see his latest trailer in the previous paragraph.

Bethesda: “Fallout 76 has made us better developers”

This was admitted by Todd Howard, director and producer of Bethesda Softworks, in conversation with GamesIndustry.biz. The famous creative recognizes that they have learned from experience. “We certainly disappointed a lot of people,” he recounted. You can read the complete information in this link.

If you want to check out the Fallout 76 offer for yourself, you can find it on PC, Xbox One and PS4, as well as being playable in the new generation via backward compatibility. In the case of Xbox platforms, the title participates in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, both in console and PC mode.



