Steel Assault: The distributor Tribute Games announced this week that Steel Assault will be released in Brazil entirely in Portuguese. The exact date of availability of the game will be announced later.

Steel Assault draws from the same source of classic 16-bit generation grains like Gunstar Heroes, Contra: Hard Corps and many others. The idea here is to advance through the stages attacking anyone who gets in the way with punches and whips while controlling Taro Takahashi, a resistance soldier on a mission of revenge against the dictator who rules over the ashes of what is left of a post-America. -apocalyptic.

Here’s a trailer that shows some of the action in the game:

