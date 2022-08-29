Steel Alchemist: The Last Alchemy will be released on Netflix in September

“The Steel Alchemist” is widely regarded as one of the best manga and anime series of all time, and while its real-time adaptations rarely match that, Netflix will add to its “Steel Alchemist” library in September.

This is due to the fact that “Steel Alchemist: The Last Alchemy” will finally appear on Netflix streaming on September 24, three months after the premiere in Japan, under the title “Steel Alchemist: The Last Chapter — The Last Transmutation”. The trailer for the films “The Last Alchemy” and “Steel Alchemist: Revenge of the Scars” was first shown back in April, much closer to the May release of the latter in Japan, although the film was released on Netflix last week.

Both films are a sequel to 2017’s The Steel Alchemist, the first feature film based on the work of Hiromu Arakawa. However, none of the films received particularly good reviews from either Japanese or Western audiences: the first film received 28% from critics and 72% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes (5.3 on IMDb), while “Revenge of the Scars” has an audience rating. 52% and 5.3% of critics. Perhaps the biggest addition to The Final Alchemy is the continuation of the new plot, which features up to 15 new characters.

There is already a lot of debate about which anime “Steel Alchemist” is the best adaptation, whether it’s the 2003 original or the 2009 “Brotherhood”. However, most fans tend to agree that these two films are in a different league compared to live action movies. The path from anime to movies is quite complicated, but some anime movies with live action movies are actually pretty good, so there’s no reason why the Steel Alchemist trilogy can’t please some of its fans.

This won’t be the only anime to appear on Netflix next month, as the streaming service will also welcome the original Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the world of the video game CD Projekt Red, starting on September 13. In addition, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean releases episodes 13-23 on September 1, and finally the premiere of Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles will take place on September 23.

Despite the fact that he failed to win real fans or the approval of anime fans, Netflix has no plans to stop releasing adaptations, since the Death Note series is also in development of a streamer with the creators of “Very Strange Things” on board for its production. The same goes for the planned One Piece series with live actors, which in itself presents a completely different set of problems.

“The Steel Alchemist: The Last Alchemy” will premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2022.