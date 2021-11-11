SteamWorld Dig 2, Free Game On GOG And Steam For A Very Limited Time

SteamWorld Dig 2: Get the free game from the creators of The Gunk, which you can add to your Steam library, but you will have to hurry. Tina Chiquitina Raids the Dragon’s Dungeon is one of the free titles that can be obtained right now, but from now on there is another title available without any additional cost. This is SteamWorld Dig 2, a video game that you can claim for a limited time on GOG and Steam for PC. And so limited, because you only have until 20:00 (CEST) to get hold of it.

The platform of the creators of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 offers the game permanently, which means that once you claim it, you will have it in your library and you can download it at any time.

Mining, rigs and challenges underground

Steam World Dig 2 is a metroidvania-style adventure platformer with mining as the central part of the title. The story takes us to a city that is devastated by a series of mysterious earthquakes. From that moment on, a strange steambot and her companion must “set out to discover the chilling horrors that await in the depths.”

Players must shovel their way through and dig underground galleries in order to explore a world brimming with treasures, secrets and traps. “Fight dangerous enemies that lurk around every corner in the twisted passageways of this underworld, such as shadowy creatures and the cursed remnants of a menacing ancient electrical power,” reads the official description. It will also be necessary to improve the team and face, progressively, greater challenges. Finding out the whereabouts of your friend depends on your expertise underground.

Steam World Dig 2 is a video game from the creators of The Gunk (Image and Form), a title that will be available on November 16 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.