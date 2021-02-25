SteamVR will now support the OpenXR standard

SteamVR will now support OpenXR, the feature that allows developers to create cross-platform applications. SteamVR’s latest update for Windows adds official support for OpenXR, the standard that aims to make cross-platform AR and VR applications more common.

Developers are getting easier with new support

The Khronos Group launched the OpenXR specification in 2019 to provide developers with a way to create the only app across brands that can run on a variety of devices, without having to build specific versions for each. Valve announced its plans to transition to the OpenXR API last year and also provided support for SteamVR Beta.

Adding support for a specific standard to SteamVR is a big step forward, according to RoadtoVR. It is thought that the support for the platform, which supports various PC compatible VR headsets, can reach a wider audience without the developers having to create more applications.

It is also stated that OpenXR applications made for SteamVR can also be used on other platforms that support the specification.

Currently, the list of OpenXR compatible platforms and devices is as follows;

Oculus Quest

Oculus Quest 2

Microsoft HoloLens 2

Windows Mixed Reality headsets

VIVE Cosmos

Note that in addition to OpenXR support, the latest Steam update also adds new settings that give users more control over motion smoothing, automatic throttling and predictive behavior.