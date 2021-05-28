Steam Will Receive a Visual Update on The Downloads Page; Check Out

Steam users will soon realize that Valve is working on some visual improvements to the service, the main one of which will happen on the title download page.

As you can see in the image below, the look makes this screen a little cleaner by moving the download bar to the right (previously it appeared below the title, with basically all the elements aligned to the left). However, the changes are necessarily visual and limited to the page in question.

If you are curious to see this new version, just use the URL “steam: // nav / library / downloads” (without quotes). However, it is worth mentioning that this method may not work for everyone.

